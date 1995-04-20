Volume Pro Mt 4

Volume PRO is an innovative and modernized indicator for analyzing trading volumes, which is an advanced version of traditional analysis tools. This high-tech indicator allows traders to effectively monitor trading activity without the need for complex calculations. It displays ticks for the selected time interval corresponding to the selected time frame in the form of a dynamic cumulative histogram, which is updated in real time as new trades are received.

Key features:

Innovative volume analysis: Volume PRO - uses advanced analysis methods to accurately assess trading volumes. Growing volumes confirm the strengthening of the trend, while decreasing volumes can signal a sideways movement (flat) or the end of the current trend. This allows traders to avoid ineffective trades and find optimal moments to enter the market. Abnormally high volumes can indicate an upcoming trend reversal.

Advantages:

1.Modern and convenient display: Unlike standard volume indicators, Volume PRO is displayed on a single chart, as is implemented on modern exchange platforms. This provides a clearer and more complete picture of market activity, which simplifies analysis.


2.Flexible histogram height settings: Users can easily adjust the histogram height, adapting it to their preferences for more accurate analysis.


3.Brightness adjustment: The ability to adjust the brightness of the indicator display improves visual perception and allows it to be adapted to various lighting conditions.


4.Aesthetic three-level gradient fill: The histogram uses a three-level gradient fill for a more expressive and clear display of volumes.


5.Automatic fill: The indicator automatically updates the histogram fill, ensuring data relevance and continuous monitoring of changes.


6.Pixelization and precise lines: Pixelation settings and the ability to draw lines around volumes increase the clarity and accuracy of the visual display of data.

Recommendations for use:

The indicator - Volume PRO is recommended for a comprehensive analysis of market conditions in combination with other technical analysis tools. It helps traders accurately identify key entry and exit points, as well as effectively identify potential changes in the trend.




