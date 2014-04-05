Reversal Pattern AI MT5

Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.

🎁 Each buyer of the indicator additionally receives FREE BONUSES: "Trade Panel" – a utility for semi-automated order management.

"VWAP Alert Indicator" – for orientation on target levels of the volume-weighted average price.

User Guide with description of settings and trading recommendations.



✅ Volatility Analysis — the indicator evaluates the dynamics of market fluctuations and instantly adapts to current activity.

✅ Reversal Patterns of Volumes and Volatility — combining the analysis of two key factors to determine trend reversal points with high precision.

✅ Maximum Accuracy — eliminates false signals through comprehensive analysis of Patterns, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Average Volume AVG %.

✅ Professional Panel — displays all necessary information about current signals, Adaptive TP and SL levels, with the ability to disable both the panel itself and visual indication of levels.

✅ AI Panel — with real-time recommendations and intelligent color grading.

✅ Adaptive Levels — Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, TP3, with flexible configuration and disabling options.

✅ Professional Analytics — AI technologies work in tandem with indicators for breakout and reversal strategies.

✅ Convenience and Speed — all necessary signals, levels, and recommendations are presented in a single interface.

✅ High Reliability — built-in protection against market noise.

✅ Works with all instruments (Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto).

✅ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

🔥 Key Features



Intelligent AI-Based Analysis

Deep pattern identification — detection of classical and hidden reversal structures considering the current market context.

Dynamic volume analysis — automatic classification of volumes (low, medium, high, extreme) with visual indication.

Integration of VWAP and Volume AVG % — determining demand/supply balance as well as average activity of volumes for identifying entry points with high success probability.

Professional Trading Tools

Intelligent levels Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3 — calculation based on ATR considering current volatility, minimizing slippage.

Automated risk management — dynamic adaptation of stop levels and removal of reached targets for optimal control.

Interactive AI Panel

Three-level signal system — analysis of volatility, volumes, and VWAP with color grading of signal strength (critical, strong, neutral).

Animated panel — real-time visualization of market data with updates every 5 minutes.

📢 Several types of alerts:



🔔 Pop-up notifications

🔔 Mobile Alerts

Working Algorithms:



Reversal Pattern AI uses advanced market analysis algorithms that allow accurate identification of reversal points and market anomalies.

Main types of models:

Cluster volume analysis model — identifies key demand and supply levels.

Reversal pattern detection algorithm — analyzes historical data and current price action to forecast probable trend reversal points.

Dynamic volatility smoothing — uses ATR and VWAP to filter market noise and find true entry points.

Statistical assessment of market conditions — analyzes average volatility and percentage deviation from the norm (Volume AVG %).

Artificial intelligence in volume model analysis — automatically evaluates the probability of trend continuation or reversal based on neural networks.

⚙️ Parameter Setup Recommendations:



Setting the ATR Period, Volatility Coefficient, and most importantly, the coefficients for the three Take-Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and Stop-Loss (SL) plays a key role in adapting the indicator to different assets and timeframes. The new multi-level system allows profits to be fixed in parts, increasing overall strategy efficiency.

Optimal ATR Periods

The ATR period determines how adaptive the indicator accounts for market volatility when calculating TP and SL.

Short-term trading (M1–M15) — ATR Period: 5–10

Faster adaptation to market changes, but may give shorter stops and targets. Ideal for scalping.

Medium-term trading (M30–H4) — ATR Period: 10–20

Balanced adaptation to volatility and stability of stops. Suitable for day trading.

Long-term trading (D1 and above) — ATR Period: 20–50

Provides more stable SL and TP levels, minimizing short-term noise impact. Optimal for swing trading and long-term positions.

Take Profit (Multiplier) Settings for TP1, TP2, TP3

Important note: The system uses three take-profit levels. It is recommended to close part of the position at each level, fixing profits and reducing risks.

Scalping (M1–M5)

TP1 Multiplier: 1.0 – 1.5 (Quickly lock in first profit)

TP2 Multiplier: 1.5 – 2.5 (Lock second part)

TP3 Multiplier: 2.5 – 3.5 (Leave small volume for strong movement)

Goal: Partial closure for quick profit collection under high volatility.

Intraday (M15–H1)

TP1 Multiplier: 1.5 – 2.0 (First target fixation)

TP2 Multiplier: 2.5 – 3.5 (Second target fixation)

TP3 Multiplier: 4.0 – 5.5 (Target for remaining position)

Goal: Balanced profit-risk ratio, allowing to capture more from medium-term moves.

Swing Trading (H4–D1)

TP1 Multiplier: 2.0 – 2.5 (First target)

TP2 Multiplier: 3.5 – 4.5 (Second target)

TP3 Multiplier: 5.5 – 7.0 (Final, most ambitious target)

Goal: Capture large moves while minimizing risk of early exit. Partial profit-taking hedges against reversals.

Stop Loss (Multiplier) Settings

SL must provide enough room for maneuver without exposing the account to excessive risk.

Scalping (M1–M5) — SL Multiplier: 1.0–1.5

Tight stops, minimizing losses, high trade frequency.

Intraday (M15–H1) — SL Multiplier: 1.5–2.5

Maintains balance between risk and stop-out frequency.

Swing Trading (H4–D1) — SL Multiplier: 2.0–4.0

Wider stop to avoid premature exits on strong moves and corrections.

Reversal Pattern AI is not just “another indicator.” It is your personal algorithmic analyst working 24/5 to provide signals ahead of the market. Don’t miss the chance to trade with the technology of the future — today.



