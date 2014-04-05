Reversal Pattern AI MT5
- Indicateurs
- Stanislav Konin
- Version: 1.0
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.
-
-
-
Advantages:
✅ Volatility Analysis — the indicator evaluates the dynamics of market fluctuations and instantly adapts to current activity.
✅ Reversal Patterns of Volumes and Volatility — combining the analysis of two key factors to determine trend reversal points with high precision.
✅ Maximum Accuracy — eliminates false signals through comprehensive analysis of Patterns, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Average Volume AVG %.
✅ Professional Panel — displays all necessary information about current signals, Adaptive TP and SL levels, with the ability to disable both the panel itself and visual indication of levels.
✅ AI Panel — with real-time recommendations and intelligent color grading.
✅ Adaptive Levels — Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, TP3, with flexible configuration and disabling options.
✅ Professional Analytics — AI technologies work in tandem with indicators for breakout and reversal strategies.
✅ Convenience and Speed — all necessary signals, levels, and recommendations are presented in a single interface.
✅ High Reliability — built-in protection against market noise.
✅ Works with all instruments (Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto).
✅ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
🔥 Key Features
-
Intelligent AI-Based Analysis
-
Deep pattern identification — detection of classical and hidden reversal structures considering the current market context.
-
Dynamic volume analysis — automatic classification of volumes (low, medium, high, extreme) with visual indication.
-
Integration of VWAP and Volume AVG % — determining demand/supply balance as well as average activity of volumes for identifying entry points with high success probability.
-
Professional Trading Tools
-
Intelligent levels Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3 — calculation based on ATR considering current volatility, minimizing slippage.
-
Automated risk management — dynamic adaptation of stop levels and removal of reached targets for optimal control.
-
Interactive AI Panel
-
Three-level signal system — analysis of volatility, volumes, and VWAP with color grading of signal strength (critical, strong, neutral).
-
Animated panel — real-time visualization of market data with updates every 5 minutes.
📢 Several types of alerts:
- 🔔 Pop-up notifications
- 🔔 Mobile Alerts
Working Algorithms:
Reversal Pattern AI uses advanced market analysis algorithms that allow accurate identification of reversal points and market anomalies.
Main types of models:
-
Cluster volume analysis model — identifies key demand and supply levels.
-
Reversal pattern detection algorithm — analyzes historical data and current price action to forecast probable trend reversal points.
-
Dynamic volatility smoothing — uses ATR and VWAP to filter market noise and find true entry points.
-
Statistical assessment of market conditions — analyzes average volatility and percentage deviation from the norm (Volume AVG %).
-
Artificial intelligence in volume model analysis — automatically evaluates the probability of trend continuation or reversal based on neural networks.
⚙️ Parameter Setup Recommendations:
Setting the ATR Period, Volatility Coefficient, and most importantly, the coefficients for the three Take-Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and Stop-Loss (SL) plays a key role in adapting the indicator to different assets and timeframes. The new multi-level system allows profits to be fixed in parts, increasing overall strategy efficiency.
-
Optimal ATR Periods
The ATR period determines how adaptive the indicator accounts for market volatility when calculating TP and SL.
-
Short-term trading (M1–M15) — ATR Period: 5–10
Faster adaptation to market changes, but may give shorter stops and targets. Ideal for scalping.
-
Medium-term trading (M30–H4) — ATR Period: 10–20
Balanced adaptation to volatility and stability of stops. Suitable for day trading.
-
Long-term trading (D1 and above) — ATR Period: 20–50
Provides more stable SL and TP levels, minimizing short-term noise impact. Optimal for swing trading and long-term positions.
-
Take Profit (Multiplier) Settings for TP1, TP2, TP3
Important note: The system uses three take-profit levels. It is recommended to close part of the position at each level, fixing profits and reducing risks.
-
Scalping (M1–M5)
TP1 Multiplier: 1.0 – 1.5 (Quickly lock in first profit)
TP2 Multiplier: 1.5 – 2.5 (Lock second part)
TP3 Multiplier: 2.5 – 3.5 (Leave small volume for strong movement)
Goal: Partial closure for quick profit collection under high volatility.
-
Intraday (M15–H1)
TP1 Multiplier: 1.5 – 2.0 (First target fixation)
TP2 Multiplier: 2.5 – 3.5 (Second target fixation)
TP3 Multiplier: 4.0 – 5.5 (Target for remaining position)
Goal: Balanced profit-risk ratio, allowing to capture more from medium-term moves.
-
Swing Trading (H4–D1)
TP1 Multiplier: 2.0 – 2.5 (First target)
TP2 Multiplier: 3.5 – 4.5 (Second target)
TP3 Multiplier: 5.5 – 7.0 (Final, most ambitious target)
Goal: Capture large moves while minimizing risk of early exit. Partial profit-taking hedges against reversals.
-
Stop Loss (Multiplier) Settings
SL must provide enough room for maneuver without exposing the account to excessive risk.
-
Scalping (M1–M5) — SL Multiplier: 1.0–1.5
Tight stops, minimizing losses, high trade frequency.
-
Intraday (M15–H1) — SL Multiplier: 1.5–2.5
Maintains balance between risk and stop-out frequency.
-
Swing Trading (H4–D1) — SL Multiplier: 2.0–4.0
Wider stop to avoid premature exits on strong moves and corrections.
Reversal Pattern AI is not just “another indicator.” It is your personal algorithmic analyst working 24/5 to provide signals ahead of the market. Don’t miss the chance to trade with the technology of the future — today.