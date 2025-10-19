BUAS EA is a hybrid grid breakout system engineered for traders who prefer execution logic over prediction.

It deploys pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders as a symmetrical trap and follows whichever side is triggered first.

The latest version introduces Adaptive Asymmetric Grid (AAG) logic and Dual Adaptive Trailing (equity-based + ATR-based), delivering both dynamic protection and refined risk adaptation.

Designed for professional and advanced traders who demand full automation with on-chart remote control.

Core Trading Logic

Execution-Driven Entry BUAS sets paired pending orders at configurable distances from price.

When breakout occurs, the grid activates in that direction.

No indicator-based entries — price action is the only trigger. Adaptive Asymmetric Grid (AAG) EMA (fast/slow), ADX (trend strength) and RSI (momentum) generate a bias score [–1 to +1].

This bias dynamically adjusts the distance of Buy Stop vs Sell Stop orders: bias > 0 favors Buy, bias < 0 favors Sell.

ATR scaling adapts spacing to volatility — more exposure in momentum direction, less during choppy conditions. Position & Risk Control Lot mode : choose fixed or progressive (multiplier sequence). Default is Sequence.

margin level safeguards prevent over-leverage.

Equity Target / Stop and trailing by money protect capital in real money value terms. Dual Adaptive Trailing System Equity-based Trailing (by Money): locks profit once a defined equity gain (in USD) is reached and follows equity upwards.

ATR-based Trailing Stop: adjusts stop-loss distance per symbol volatility for natural breathing space.

Both mechanisms operate concurrently — as soon as a position opens, two adaptive trails stand ready to secure profit.

Professional On-Chart Console

BUAS features a fully interactive on-chart panel — tested and functional under all conditions, even when no trades are open.

This turns the EA into a real-time remote trading interface.

Key Functions

OPEN BUY / OPEN SELL — instant market entries for manual interventions.

OPEN CYCLE — deploy a full grid cycle automatically.

OPEN BUY STOP / OPEN SELL STOP — append one-directional pending packages.

CLOSE ALL / DELETE ALL — immediate global exit or reset.

CLOSE LOSS / CLOSE PROFIT — selectively close losing or profitable positions.

SL = BE / SL +1 / Change TP / Change SL — batch-edit protection levels.

Cancel Trail DD / Cancel Trail SL — pause/resume money trail or price trail individually — ideal during high-volatility periods.

Rest & Realize — take partial profit and restart a fresh cycle.

Dashboard Display: Balance, Equity, Free Margin, P/L by Magic Number, Drawdown, Trail Status, Session, and Cycle state.

Every button is live and robust — providing institutional-style execution control without leaving the chart.

Main Parameters

Category Key Inputs Purpose Grid Structure UseAdaptiveGridAsymmetry , GridSkew , GridMinFactor , StartDistancex Enable AAG logic and spacing rules Lot Control MartMulti , GridMulti , MaxLotLimit Progressive or fixed lot modes Trailing by Money Trailing_Start_by_Money , Trailing_Width_by_Money Equity protection system ATR Trailing Use_ATR_TrailSL , ATR_tf_TrailSL , ATR_Period_TrailSL , ATR_Multiplier_TrailSL Volatility-adaptive price trail Equity Protections Equity_Target_by_Money , Equity_Stop_Target_by_Money Hard capital targets Console Behavior Manual buttons and status switches Real-time operation

Operational Recommendations

Recommended Balance: minimum USD 10,000 (default). Testing possible from USD 1,000 for simulation.

Symbol & Timeframe: XAUUSD on H4 (primary benchmark). Other pairs or crypto require parameter adjustment.

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / low-latency execution. Leverage ≥ 1:200 recommended.

Testing Method: multi-year backtest plus forward demo validation before live use.

Lot Scaling: use conservative fixed lot until the EA’s dynamic behavior is well understood.

Risk Disclosure

BUAS EA does not guarantee profit. As with any grid system, extended one-sided market movements can lead to significant drawdown.

Aggressive lot multipliers can cause margin call or stop-out. Always define MaxLotLimit and equity protection levels.

Users must understand position scaling, margin impact and trail behavior before live deployment.

Backtesting and demo testing are mandatory steps before using on real capital.





BUAS EA blends mechanical precision with manual agility.

It’s not a “set-and-forget” toy — it’s a remote-operable engine built for professionals who understand structure, liquidity, and risk.

Once deployed, every decision — from grid placement to equity trailing — is adaptive, transparent, and fully traceable through the on-chart interface.

If you want a system that reacts — not predicts — and gives you full tactical control with institutional-grade automation,

BUAS EA delivers exactly that.



