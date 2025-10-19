Buas
- Experts
- Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
- Version: 7.4
- Mise à jour: 19 octobre 2025
- Activations: 7
BUAS EA is a hybrid grid breakout system engineered for traders who prefer execution logic over prediction.
It deploys pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders as a symmetrical trap and follows whichever side is triggered first.
The latest version introduces Adaptive Asymmetric Grid (AAG) logic and Dual Adaptive Trailing (equity-based + ATR-based), delivering both dynamic protection and refined risk adaptation.
Designed for professional and advanced traders who demand full automation with on-chart remote control.
Core Trading Logic
-
Execution-Driven Entry
-
BUAS sets paired pending orders at configurable distances from price.
-
When breakout occurs, the grid activates in that direction.
-
No indicator-based entries — price action is the only trigger.
-
-
Adaptive Asymmetric Grid (AAG)
-
EMA (fast/slow), ADX (trend strength) and RSI (momentum) generate a bias score [–1 to +1].
-
This bias dynamically adjusts the distance of Buy Stop vs Sell Stop orders: bias > 0 favors Buy, bias < 0 favors Sell.
-
ATR scaling adapts spacing to volatility — more exposure in momentum direction, less during choppy conditions.
-
-
Position & Risk Control
-
Lot mode: choose fixed or progressive (multiplier sequence). Default is Sequence.
-
margin level safeguards prevent over-leverage.
-
Equity Target / Stop and trailing by money protect capital in real money value terms.
-
-
Dual Adaptive Trailing System
-
Equity-based Trailing (by Money): locks profit once a defined equity gain (in USD) is reached and follows equity upwards.
-
ATR-based Trailing Stop: adjusts stop-loss distance per symbol volatility for natural breathing space.
-
Both mechanisms operate concurrently — as soon as a position opens, two adaptive trails stand ready to secure profit.
-
Professional On-Chart Console
BUAS features a fully interactive on-chart panel — tested and functional under all conditions, even when no trades are open.
This turns the EA into a real-time remote trading interface.
Key Functions
-
OPEN BUY / OPEN SELL — instant market entries for manual interventions.
-
OPEN CYCLE — deploy a full grid cycle automatically.
-
OPEN BUY STOP / OPEN SELL STOP — append one-directional pending packages.
-
CLOSE ALL / DELETE ALL — immediate global exit or reset.
-
CLOSE LOSS / CLOSE PROFIT — selectively close losing or profitable positions.
-
SL = BE / SL +1 / Change TP / Change SL — batch-edit protection levels.
-
Cancel Trail DD / Cancel Trail SL — pause/resume money trail or price trail individually — ideal during high-volatility periods.
-
Rest & Realize — take partial profit and restart a fresh cycle.
-
Dashboard Display: Balance, Equity, Free Margin, P/L by Magic Number, Drawdown, Trail Status, Session, and Cycle state.
Every button is live and robust — providing institutional-style execution control without leaving the chart.
Main Parameters
|Category
|Key Inputs
|Purpose
|Grid Structure
|UseAdaptiveGridAsymmetry , GridSkew , GridMinFactor , StartDistancex
|Enable AAG logic and spacing rules
|Lot Control
|MartMulti , GridMulti , MaxLotLimit
|Progressive or fixed lot modes
|Trailing by Money
|Trailing_Start_by_Money , Trailing_Width_by_Money
|Equity protection system
|ATR Trailing
|Use_ATR_TrailSL , ATR_tf_TrailSL , ATR_Period_TrailSL , ATR_Multiplier_TrailSL
|Volatility-adaptive price trail
|Equity Protections
|Equity_Target_by_Money , Equity_Stop_Target_by_Money
|Hard capital targets
|Console Behavior
|Manual buttons and status switches
|Real-time operation
Operational Recommendations
-
Recommended Balance: minimum USD 10,000 (default). Testing possible from USD 1,000 for simulation.
-
Symbol & Timeframe: XAUUSD on H4 (primary benchmark). Other pairs or crypto require parameter adjustment.
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / low-latency execution. Leverage ≥ 1:200 recommended.
-
Testing Method: multi-year backtest plus forward demo validation before live use.
-
Lot Scaling: use conservative fixed lot until the EA’s dynamic behavior is well understood.
Risk Disclosure
-
BUAS EA does not guarantee profit. As with any grid system, extended one-sided market movements can lead to significant drawdown.
-
Aggressive lot multipliers can cause margin call or stop-out. Always define MaxLotLimit and equity protection levels.
-
Users must understand position scaling, margin impact and trail behavior before live deployment.
-
Backtesting and demo testing are mandatory steps before using on real capital.
BUAS EA blends mechanical precision with manual agility.
It’s not a “set-and-forget” toy — it’s a remote-operable engine built for professionals who understand structure, liquidity, and risk.
Once deployed, every decision — from grid placement to equity trailing — is adaptive, transparent, and fully traceable through the on-chart interface.
If you want a system that reacts — not predicts — and gives you full tactical control with institutional-grade automation,
BUAS EA delivers exactly that.