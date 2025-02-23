Divisas / WEST
WEST: Westrock Coffee Company
5.34 USD 0.08 (1.52%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WEST de hoy ha cambiado un 1.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Westrock Coffee Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
5.28 5.62
Rango anual
5.04 8.29
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.26
- Open
- 5.28
- Bid
- 5.34
- Ask
- 5.64
- Low
- 5.28
- High
- 5.62
- Volumen
- 929
- Cambio diario
- 1.52%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -25.94%
- Cambio anual
- -17.97%
