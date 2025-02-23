Moedas / WEST
WEST: Westrock Coffee Company
5.22 USD 0.12 (2.25%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WEST para hoje mudou para -2.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.16 e o mais alto foi 5.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Westrock Coffee Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.16 5.42
Faixa anual
5.04 8.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.34
- Open
- 5.35
- Bid
- 5.22
- Ask
- 5.52
- Low
- 5.16
- High
- 5.42
- Volume
- 621
- Mudança diária
- -2.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.60%
- Mudança anual
- -19.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh