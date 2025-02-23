시세섹션
통화 / WEST
주식로 돌아가기

WEST: Westrock Coffee Company

5.08 USD 0.02 (0.40%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WEST 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.99이고 고가는 5.18이었습니다.

Westrock Coffee Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WEST News

일일 변동 비율
4.99 5.18
년간 변동
4.99 8.29
이전 종가
5.06
시가
5.12
Bid
5.08
Ask
5.38
저가
4.99
고가
5.18
볼륨
1.255 K
일일 변동
0.40%
월 변동
-6.10%
6개월 변동
-29.54%
년간 변동율
-21.97%
20 9월, 토요일