통화 / WEST
WEST: Westrock Coffee Company
5.08 USD 0.02 (0.40%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WEST 환율이 오늘 0.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.99이고 고가는 5.18이었습니다.
Westrock Coffee Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEST News
- In protein-deficient India, McDonald’s, Bollywood and cricket fuel wellness craze
- Westrock Coffee Company: Still Too Early To Jump In (NASDAQ:WEST)
- Westrock Coffee shares drop 42% after June 2024 overvaluation alert
- What Makes Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) a New Buy Stock
- Telsey reiterates Outperform rating on Westrock Coffee stock after strong Q2
- Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Westrock Coffee earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLSCX)
- Millennials say they need $847,000 to feel ‘comfortable’ financially. Here’s how much Gen Z, Gen X and boomers want.
- Westrock Coffee’s 42% decline validates InvestingPro’s Fair Value warning
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)
- Carriers have a West Coast bias
- Westrock Coffee Company to Participate in TD Cowen’s’ 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference
- CLSA raises Westlife Foodworld stock target to INR530; keeps underperform rating
- Why Coursera Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Azitra (AMEX:AZTR), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Westrock Coffee shares tumble after Q4 earnings miss
- Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Westrock Coffee Company Offers Potential, But It's Too Early For An Upgrade (NASDAQ:WEST)
일일 변동 비율
4.99 5.18
년간 변동
4.99 8.29
- 이전 종가
- 5.06
- 시가
- 5.12
- Bid
- 5.08
- Ask
- 5.38
- 저가
- 4.99
- 고가
- 5.18
- 볼륨
- 1.255 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.40%
- 월 변동
- -6.10%
- 6개월 변동
- -29.54%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.97%
20 9월, 토요일