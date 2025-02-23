Valute / WEST
WEST: Westrock Coffee Company
5.08 USD 0.02 (0.40%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WEST ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.99 e ad un massimo di 5.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Westrock Coffee Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WEST News
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.99 5.18
Intervallo Annuale
4.99 8.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.06
- Apertura
- 5.12
- Bid
- 5.08
- Ask
- 5.38
- Minimo
- 4.99
- Massimo
- 5.18
- Volume
- 1.255 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -29.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.97%
21 settembre, domenica