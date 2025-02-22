Divisas / SIGI
SIGI: Selective Insurance Group Inc
77.42 USD 0.51 (0.66%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SIGI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Selective Insurance Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
76.63 78.36
Rango anual
71.75 103.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 76.91
- Open
- 77.31
- Bid
- 77.42
- Ask
- 77.72
- Low
- 76.63
- High
- 78.36
- Volumen
- 1.041 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.66%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -15.56%
- Cambio anual
- -16.56%
