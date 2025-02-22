通貨 / SIGI
SIGI: Selective Insurance Group Inc
78.30 USD 0.88 (1.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SIGIの今日の為替レートは、1.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.06の安値と78.67の高値で取引されました。
Selective Insurance Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
77.06 78.67
1年のレンジ
71.75 103.56
- 以前の終値
- 77.42
- 始値
- 77.43
- 買値
- 78.30
- 買値
- 78.60
- 安値
- 77.06
- 高値
- 78.67
- 出来高
- 1.134 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.60%
- 1年の変化
- -15.62%
