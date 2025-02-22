Valute / SIGI
SIGI: Selective Insurance Group Inc
77.43 USD 0.87 (1.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SIGI ha avuto una variazione del -1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.67 e ad un massimo di 78.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Selective Insurance Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SIGI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.67 78.30
Intervallo Annuale
71.75 103.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 78.30
- Apertura
- 78.30
- Bid
- 77.43
- Ask
- 77.73
- Minimo
- 76.67
- Massimo
- 78.30
- Volume
- 1.744 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.55%
