Moedas / SIGI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SIGI: Selective Insurance Group Inc
77.45 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SIGI para hoje mudou para 0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.06 e o mais alto foi 77.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Selective Insurance Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIGI Notícias
- Selective at KBW Insurance Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Why Is Selective Insurance (SIGI) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Selective Insurance Set to Grow on Rising Premium Amid Challenges
- Selective Insurance Group stock price target lowered by BMO Capital
- Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Selective Insurance stock rating to Underweight
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 1st
- Selective Insurance director Coaxum resigns to focus on own company
- Tesla, IBM Slide; West Pharma Soars Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Selective Insurance Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top
- Selective Insurance Group stock hits 52-week low at 78.0 USD
- Selective Insurance Q2 2025 slides: Combined ratio improves, ROE reaches 12.5%
- Selective Insurance (SIGI) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Selective Insurance shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Selective earnings missed by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings Preview: W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Selective Insurance: Leaving 2024 Behind And Seizing 2025 (NASDAQ:SIGI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Faixa diária
77.06 77.95
Faixa anual
71.75 103.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 77.42
- Open
- 77.43
- Bid
- 77.45
- Ask
- 77.75
- Low
- 77.06
- High
- 77.95
- Volume
- 159
- Mudança diária
- 0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.53%
- Mudança anual
- -16.53%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh