Dövizler / SIGI
SIGI: Selective Insurance Group Inc
77.43 USD 0.87 (1.11%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SIGI fiyatı bugün -1.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 76.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 78.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
Selective Insurance Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIGI haberleri
Günlük aralık
76.67 78.30
Yıllık aralık
71.75 103.56
- Önceki kapanış
- 78.30
- Açılış
- 78.30
- Satış
- 77.43
- Alış
- 77.73
- Düşük
- 76.67
- Yüksek
- 78.30
- Hacim
- 1.744 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.11%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.90%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -15.55%
- Yıllık değişim
- -16.55%
21 Eylül, Pazar