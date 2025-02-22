FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SIGI
SIGI: Selective Insurance Group Inc

77.43 USD 0.87 (1.11%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SIGI fiyatı bugün -1.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 76.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 78.30 aralığında işlem gördü.

Selective Insurance Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
76.67 78.30
Yıllık aralık
71.75 103.56
Önceki kapanış
78.30
Açılış
78.30
Satış
77.43
Alış
77.73
Düşük
76.67
Yüksek
78.30
Hacim
1.744 K
Günlük değişim
-1.11%
Aylık değişim
-0.90%
6 aylık değişim
-15.55%
Yıllık değişim
-16.55%
21 Eylül, Pazar