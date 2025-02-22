货币 / SIGI
SIGI: Selective Insurance Group Inc
77.78 USD 0.87 (1.13%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SIGI汇率已更改1.13%。当日，交易品种以低点77.49和高点77.86进行交易。
关注Selective Insurance Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIGI新闻
- Selective at KBW Insurance Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Why Is Selective Insurance (SIGI) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Selective Insurance Set to Grow on Rising Premium Amid Challenges
- Selective Insurance Group stock price target lowered by BMO Capital
- Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Selective Insurance stock rating to Underweight
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 1st
- Selective Insurance director Coaxum resigns to focus on own company
- Tesla, IBM Slide; West Pharma Soars Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Selective Insurance Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top
- Selective Insurance Group stock hits 52-week low at 78.0 USD
- Selective Insurance Q2 2025 slides: Combined ratio improves, ROE reaches 12.5%
- Selective Insurance (SIGI) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Selective Insurance shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Selective earnings missed by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings Preview: W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Selective Insurance: Leaving 2024 Behind And Seizing 2025 (NASDAQ:SIGI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
日范围
77.49 77.86
年范围
71.75 103.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 76.91
- 开盘价
- 77.54
- 卖价
- 77.78
- 买价
- 78.08
- 最低价
- 77.49
- 最高价
- 77.86
- 交易量
- 80
- 日变化
- 1.13%
- 月变化
- -0.45%
- 6个月变化
- -15.17%
- 年变化
- -16.18%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值