CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SCVL
Volver a Acciones

SCVL: Shoe Carnival Inc

23.19 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SCVL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 23.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.10.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Shoe Carnival Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCVL News

Rango diario
23.05 24.10
Rango anual
16.14 43.51
Cierres anteriores
23.23
Open
23.22
Bid
23.19
Ask
23.49
Low
23.05
High
24.10
Volumen
716
Cambio diario
-0.17%
Cambio mensual
12.52%
Cambio a 6 meses
5.55%
Cambio anual
-46.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B