SCVL: Shoe Carnival Inc
23.19 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SCVL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 23.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Shoe Carnival Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
23.05 24.10
Rango anual
16.14 43.51
- Cierres anteriores
- 23.23
- Open
- 23.22
- Bid
- 23.19
- Ask
- 23.49
- Low
- 23.05
- High
- 24.10
- Volumen
- 716
- Cambio diario
- -0.17%
- Cambio mensual
- 12.52%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.55%
- Cambio anual
- -46.70%
