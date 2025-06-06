Devises / SCVL
SCVL: Shoe Carnival Inc
22.45 USD 0.26 (1.14%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SCVL a changé de -1.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 22.02 et à un maximum de 23.06.
Suivez la dynamique Shoe Carnival Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SCVL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
22.02 23.06
Range Annuel
16.14 43.51
- Clôture Précédente
- 22.71
- Ouverture
- 22.71
- Bid
- 22.45
- Ask
- 22.75
- Plus Bas
- 22.02
- Plus Haut
- 23.06
- Volume
- 1.304 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.14%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.93%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.18%
- Changement Annuel
- -48.40%
20 septembre, samedi