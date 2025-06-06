货币 / SCVL
SCVL: Shoe Carnival Inc
23.23 USD 0.33 (1.40%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SCVL汇率已更改-1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点23.17和高点23.74进行交易。
关注Shoe Carnival Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
23.17 23.74
年范围
16.14 43.51
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.56
- 开盘价
- 23.57
- 卖价
- 23.23
- 买价
- 23.53
- 最低价
- 23.17
- 最高价
- 23.74
- 交易量
- 913
- 日变化
- -1.40%
- 月变化
- 12.71%
- 6个月变化
- 5.74%
- 年变化
- -46.61%
