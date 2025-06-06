Currencies / SCVL
SCVL: Shoe Carnival Inc
23.23 USD 0.33 (1.40%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCVL exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.17 and at a high of 23.74.
Follow Shoe Carnival Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCVL News
Daily Range
23.17 23.74
Year Range
16.14 43.51
- Previous Close
- 23.56
- Open
- 23.57
- Bid
- 23.23
- Ask
- 23.53
- Low
- 23.17
- High
- 23.74
- Volume
- 913
- Daily Change
- -1.40%
- Month Change
- 12.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.74%
- Year Change
- -46.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%