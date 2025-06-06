Währungen / SCVL
SCVL: Shoe Carnival Inc
22.71 USD 0.48 (2.07%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SCVL hat sich für heute um -2.07% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Shoe Carnival Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
22.47 23.13
Jahresspanne
16.14 43.51
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 23.19
- Eröffnung
- 22.95
- Bid
- 22.71
- Ask
- 23.01
- Tief
- 22.47
- Hoch
- 23.13
- Volumen
- 1.054 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.07%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.19%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.37%
- Jahresänderung
- -47.81%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K