CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / RHI
Volver a Acciones

RHI: Robert Half Inc

34.71 USD 0.78 (2.20%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RHI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 34.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 36.52.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Robert Half Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RHI News

Rango diario
34.60 36.52
Rango anual
34.50 78.42
Cierres anteriores
35.49
Open
35.57
Bid
34.71
Ask
35.01
Low
34.60
High
36.52
Volumen
3.715 K
Cambio diario
-2.20%
Cambio mensual
-5.93%
Cambio a 6 meses
-36.03%
Cambio anual
-48.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B