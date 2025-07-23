Divisas / RHI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
RHI: Robert Half Inc
34.71 USD 0.78 (2.20%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RHI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 34.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 36.52.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Robert Half Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RHI News
- SCHD ETF News, 9/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SCHD ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Protiviti appoints AI expert Amy Wilkinson to advisory board
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT), Kforce (NYSE:KFRC)
- Robert Half: Too Expensive Even If Results Stabilize (NYSE:RHI)
- Why Is Robert Half (RHI) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields - Robert Half (NYSE:RHI), Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Robert Half International stock hits 52-week low at 34.04 USD
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Afraid to leave your job right now? Here’s how to stay put without killing your career.
- Robert Half International stock hits 52-week low at 36.97 USD
- Robert Half International Stock Plunges 6.1% Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- Robert Half International stock hits 52-week low at 39.61 USD
- Robert Half: Positive Green Shoots, Near-Term Outlook Murky (NYSE:RHI)
- Robert Half reports in-line quarter, but weak guidance sends shares lower
- Robert Half Inc. (RHI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Robert Half Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Compared to Estimates, Robert Half (RHI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Robert Half (RHI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Robert Half earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
Rango diario
34.60 36.52
Rango anual
34.50 78.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 35.49
- Open
- 35.57
- Bid
- 34.71
- Ask
- 35.01
- Low
- 34.60
- High
- 36.52
- Volumen
- 3.715 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.93%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -36.03%
- Cambio anual
- -48.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B