Currencies / RHI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RHI: Robert Half Inc
35.11 USD 0.12 (0.34%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RHI exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.50 and at a high of 35.30.
Follow Robert Half Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RHI News
- SCHD ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Protiviti appoints AI expert Amy Wilkinson to advisory board
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT), Kforce (NYSE:KFRC)
- Robert Half: Too Expensive Even If Results Stabilize (NYSE:RHI)
- Why Is Robert Half (RHI) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields - Robert Half (NYSE:RHI), Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Robert Half International stock hits 52-week low at 34.04 USD
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Afraid to leave your job right now? Here’s how to stay put without killing your career.
- Robert Half International stock hits 52-week low at 36.97 USD
- Robert Half International Stock Plunges 6.1% Since Q2 Earnings Beat
- Robert Half International stock hits 52-week low at 39.61 USD
- Robert Half: Positive Green Shoots, Near-Term Outlook Murky (NYSE:RHI)
- Robert Half reports in-line quarter, but weak guidance sends shares lower
- Robert Half Inc. (RHI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Robert Half Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Compared to Estimates, Robert Half (RHI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Robert Half (RHI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Robert Half earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Robert Half Stock: A Value Trap, If You Aren't Paying Attention (NYSE:RHI)
Daily Range
34.50 35.30
Year Range
34.50 78.42
- Previous Close
- 34.99
- Open
- 35.15
- Bid
- 35.11
- Ask
- 35.41
- Low
- 34.50
- High
- 35.30
- Volume
- 1.297 K
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- -4.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.29%
- Year Change
- -47.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%