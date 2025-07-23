QuotazioniSezioni
RHI: Robert Half Inc

34.48 USD 0.62 (1.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RHI ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.26 e ad un massimo di 35.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Robert Half Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.26 35.16
Intervallo Annuale
34.26 78.42
Chiusura Precedente
35.10
Apertura
35.16
Bid
34.48
Ask
34.78
Minimo
34.26
Massimo
35.16
Volume
4.717 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.77%
Variazione Mensile
-6.56%
Variazione Semestrale
-36.45%
Variazione Annuale
-48.68%
20 settembre, sabato