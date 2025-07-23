Valute / RHI
RHI: Robert Half Inc
34.48 USD 0.62 (1.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RHI ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.26 e ad un massimo di 35.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Robert Half Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RHI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.26 35.16
Intervallo Annuale
34.26 78.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.10
- Apertura
- 35.16
- Bid
- 34.48
- Ask
- 34.78
- Minimo
- 34.26
- Massimo
- 35.16
- Volume
- 4.717 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -36.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -48.68%
20 settembre, sabato