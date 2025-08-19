Divisas / PINC
PINC: Premier Inc - Class A
26.58 USD 0.20 (0.76%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PINC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.01.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Premier Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
26.34 27.01
Rango anual
16.01 28.78
- Cierres anteriores
- 26.38
- Open
- 26.39
- Bid
- 26.58
- Ask
- 26.88
- Low
- 26.34
- High
- 27.01
- Volumen
- 1.840 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.76%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.54%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 38.22%
- Cambio anual
- 32.37%
