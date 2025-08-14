Currencies / PINC
PINC: Premier Inc - Class A
26.50 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PINC exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.32 and at a high of 26.55.
Follow Premier Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PINC News
Daily Range
26.32 26.55
Year Range
16.01 28.78
- Previous Close
- 26.51
- Open
- 26.42
- Bid
- 26.50
- Ask
- 26.80
- Low
- 26.32
- High
- 26.55
- Volume
- 890
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.81%
- Year Change
- 31.97%
