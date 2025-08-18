Valute / PINC
PINC: Premier Inc - Class A
25.75 USD 0.67 (2.54%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PINC ha avuto una variazione del -2.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.28 e ad un massimo di 26.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Premier Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.28 26.74
Intervallo Annuale
16.01 28.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.42
- Apertura
- 26.52
- Bid
- 25.75
- Ask
- 26.05
- Minimo
- 25.28
- Massimo
- 26.74
- Volume
- 4.177 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.24%
20 settembre, sabato