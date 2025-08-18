QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PINC
Tornare a Azioni

PINC: Premier Inc - Class A

25.75 USD 0.67 (2.54%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PINC ha avuto una variazione del -2.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.28 e ad un massimo di 26.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Premier Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PINC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.28 26.74
Intervallo Annuale
16.01 28.78
Chiusura Precedente
26.42
Apertura
26.52
Bid
25.75
Ask
26.05
Minimo
25.28
Massimo
26.74
Volume
4.177 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.54%
Variazione Mensile
0.31%
Variazione Semestrale
33.91%
Variazione Annuale
28.24%
20 settembre, sabato