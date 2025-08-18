Moedas / PINC
PINC: Premier Inc - Class A
26.67 USD 0.09 (0.34%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PINC para hoje mudou para 0.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.52 e o mais alto foi 26.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Premier Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PINC Notícias
- Premier, Inc. assina acordo de compras de cinco anos com Premier Infusion
- Premier, Inc. signs five-year purchasing deal with Premier Infusion
- Premier appoints Bruce Radcliff as president of supply chain services
- Palantir, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Premier Inc stock hits 52-week high at $28.06
- Premier shares surge on report Patient Square Capital is exploring acquisition
- Premier: Continued Value Erosion, Now At 30% 10yr Loss (NASDAQ:PINC)
- Piper Sandler raises Premier stock price target to $28 on SCS performance
- Premier Posts 12% Revenue Drop in Q4
- Premier Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Results - Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)
- Premier, Inc. stock price target raised to $26 from $23 at UBS
- Company News for Aug 20, 2025
- Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In August - Premier (NASDAQ:PINC), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Premier, Inc. price target raised to $25 from $22 at Canaccord Genuity
- Premier stock price target raised to $21 from $19 at BofA Securities
- Premier stock surges after strong Q4 results and fiscal 2026 outlook
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Premier (PINC) Q4 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Premier Inc. beats Q4 2025 expectations but stock dips
- Premier, Inc. (PINC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Premier Q4 FY2025 slides: Revenue and profitability exceed expectations amid segment shifts
- Premier Inc earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Premier beats Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, shares edge higher
- Premier declares $0.21 quarterly dividend payable in September
Faixa diária
26.52 26.79
Faixa anual
16.01 28.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.58
- Open
- 26.60
- Bid
- 26.67
- Ask
- 26.97
- Low
- 26.52
- High
- 26.79
- Volume
- 257
- Mudança diária
- 0.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 38.69%
- Mudança anual
- 32.82%
