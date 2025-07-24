Divisas / NMIH
NMIH: NMI Holdings Inc
38.63 USD 0.18 (0.47%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NMIH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 38.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NMI Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NMIH News
Rango diario
38.45 39.29
Rango anual
31.90 43.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 38.45
- Open
- 38.61
- Bid
- 38.63
- Ask
- 38.93
- Low
- 38.45
- High
- 39.29
- Volumen
- 557
- Cambio diario
- 0.47%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.95%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.01%
- Cambio anual
- -6.60%
