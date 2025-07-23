Currencies / NMIH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NMIH: NMI Holdings Inc
38.46 USD 0.57 (1.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NMIH exchange rate has changed by -1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.42 and at a high of 39.51.
Follow NMI Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NMIH News
- Why Is Palomar (PLMR) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- NMI Holdings Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock Now?
- NMI Holdings (NMIH) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RLI Lags Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock
- FAF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- MCY Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: What's Next?
- Arch Capital Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Gator Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Selective Insurance Set to Grow on Rising Premium Amid Challenges
- American Financial Banks on Renewal Pricing Amid Cost Woes
- Miami International Holdings surges in NYSE debut following upsized IPO
- NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Year Over Year
- NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q2 Revenue Up 7%
- NMI Holdings Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Higher Premiums
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: NMI Holdings beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- NMI Holdings earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- What's in the Cards for Unum Group This Earnings Season?
- What's in the Cards for Arch Capital This Earnings Season?
- Allstate (ALL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Daily Range
38.42 39.51
Year Range
31.90 43.20
- Previous Close
- 39.03
- Open
- 39.00
- Bid
- 38.46
- Ask
- 38.76
- Low
- 38.42
- High
- 39.51
- Volume
- 195
- Daily Change
- -1.46%
- Month Change
- -1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.54%
- Year Change
- -7.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%