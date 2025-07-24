Moedas / NMIH
NMIH: NMI Holdings Inc
40.37 USD 1.74 (4.50%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NMIH para hoje mudou para 4.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 38.40 e o mais alto foi 40.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NMI Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
38.40 40.39
Faixa anual
31.90 43.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 38.63
- Open
- 38.40
- Bid
- 40.37
- Ask
- 40.67
- Low
- 38.40
- High
- 40.39
- Volume
- 135
- Mudança diária
- 4.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.83%
- Mudança anual
- -2.39%
