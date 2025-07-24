Valute / NMIH
NMIH: NMI Holdings Inc
39.46 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NMIH ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.13 e ad un massimo di 40.06.
Segui le dinamiche di NMI Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.13 40.06
Intervallo Annuale
31.90 43.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.39
- Apertura
- 39.39
- Bid
- 39.46
- Ask
- 39.76
- Minimo
- 39.13
- Massimo
- 40.06
- Volume
- 924
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.59%
20 settembre, sabato