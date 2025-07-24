QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NMIH
Tornare a Azioni

NMIH: NMI Holdings Inc

39.46 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NMIH ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.13 e ad un massimo di 40.06.

Segui le dinamiche di NMI Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NMIH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.13 40.06
Intervallo Annuale
31.90 43.20
Chiusura Precedente
39.39
Apertura
39.39
Bid
39.46
Ask
39.76
Minimo
39.13
Massimo
40.06
Volume
924
Variazione giornaliera
0.18%
Variazione Mensile
1.18%
Variazione Semestrale
9.31%
Variazione Annuale
-4.59%
20 settembre, sabato