LFVN: Lifevantage Corporation
10.75 USD 0.04 (0.37%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LFVN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.69, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lifevantage Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LFVN News
- Beindorff, director de Lifevantage, vende acciones por 49.000 dólares
- Beindorff, director de Lifevantage, vende acciones por $49,000
- Beindorff, Lifevantage director, sells $49k in stock
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- LifeVantage: Downgrading On Disappointing Results And Outlook - Hold (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- LifeVantage Posts 13% Revenue Gain in Q4
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifevantage shares tumble as fourth quarter revenue misses estimates
- Lifevantage earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- LifeVantage to acquire microbiome company LoveBiome
- Life360 director Prober sells $667,150 in shares
- Nature's Sunshine: Premium Valuation Without Moats, Sell (NASDAQ:NATR)
- Has ELF Beauty Turned A Corner? Shares Popped 12% Today On Analyst Upgrade; Hits 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- LifeVantage reports 200% GLP-1 increase in MindBody system trials
- Lifevantage CFO Aure sells $36k in shares
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- LifeVantage: Post-Earnings Sell-Off Provides Buying Opportunity
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
10.69 11.05
Rango anual
9.83 27.38
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.71
- Open
- 10.69
- Bid
- 10.75
- Ask
- 11.05
- Low
- 10.69
- High
- 11.05
- Volumen
- 221
- Cambio diario
- 0.37%
- Cambio mensual
- -17.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -29.14%
- Cambio anual
- -11.16%
