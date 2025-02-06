Currencies / LFVN
LFVN: Lifevantage Corporation
10.71 USD 0.03 (0.28%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LFVN exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.52 and at a high of 10.84.
Follow Lifevantage Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LFVN News
- Beindorff, Lifevantage director, sells $49k in stock
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- LifeVantage: Downgrading On Disappointing Results And Outlook - Hold (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- LifeVantage Posts 13% Revenue Gain in Q4
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifevantage shares tumble as fourth quarter revenue misses estimates
- Lifevantage earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- LifeVantage to acquire microbiome company LoveBiome
- Life360 director Prober sells $667,150 in shares
- Nature's Sunshine: Premium Valuation Without Moats, Sell (NASDAQ:NATR)
- Has ELF Beauty Turned A Corner? Shares Popped 12% Today On Analyst Upgrade; Hits 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- LifeVantage reports 200% GLP-1 increase in MindBody system trials
- Lifevantage CFO Aure sells $36k in shares
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- LifeVantage: Post-Earnings Sell-Off Provides Buying Opportunity
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
10.52 10.84
Year Range
9.83 27.38
- Previous Close
- 10.68
- Open
- 10.70
- Bid
- 10.71
- Ask
- 11.01
- Low
- 10.52
- High
- 10.84
- Volume
- 215
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- -17.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.40%
- Year Change
- -11.49%
