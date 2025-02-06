通貨 / LFVN
LFVN: Lifevantage Corporation
10.90 USD 0.15 (1.40%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LFVNの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.70の安値と11.08の高値で取引されました。
Lifevantage Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LFVN News
- ライフバンテージ取締役ベインドルフ氏、約49,000ドル相当の株式を売却
- Beindorff, Lifevantage director, sells $49k in stock
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- LifeVantage: Downgrading On Disappointing Results And Outlook - Hold (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- LifeVantage Posts 13% Revenue Gain in Q4
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifevantage shares tumble as fourth quarter revenue misses estimates
- Lifevantage earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- LifeVantage to acquire microbiome company LoveBiome
- Life360 director Prober sells $667,150 in shares
- Nature's Sunshine: Premium Valuation Without Moats, Sell (NASDAQ:NATR)
- Has ELF Beauty Turned A Corner? Shares Popped 12% Today On Analyst Upgrade; Hits 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- LifeVantage reports 200% GLP-1 increase in MindBody system trials
- Lifevantage CFO Aure sells $36k in shares
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- LifeVantage: Post-Earnings Sell-Off Provides Buying Opportunity
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
10.70 11.08
1年のレンジ
9.83 27.38
- 以前の終値
- 10.75
- 始値
- 10.78
- 買値
- 10.90
- 買値
- 11.20
- 安値
- 10.70
- 高値
- 11.08
- 出来高
- 177
- 1日の変化
- 1.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -15.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -28.15%
- 1年の変化
- -9.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K