货币 / LFVN
LFVN: Lifevantage Corporation
10.72 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LFVN汇率已更改0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点10.69和高点11.05进行交易。
关注Lifevantage Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LFVN新闻
- Beindorff董事出售Lifevantage价值4.9万美元股票
- Beindorff, Lifevantage director, sells $49k in stock
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- LifeVantage: Downgrading On Disappointing Results And Outlook - Hold (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- LifeVantage Posts 13% Revenue Gain in Q4
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifevantage shares tumble as fourth quarter revenue misses estimates
- Lifevantage earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- LifeVantage to acquire microbiome company LoveBiome
- LifeVantage reports 200% GLP-1 increase in MindBody system trials
- Lifevantage CFO Aure sells $36k in shares
- LifeVantage: Post-Earnings Sell-Off Provides Buying Opportunity
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
10.69 11.05
年范围
9.83 27.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.71
- 开盘价
- 10.69
- 卖价
- 10.72
- 买价
- 11.02
- 最低价
- 10.69
- 最高价
- 11.05
- 交易量
- 177
- 日变化
- 0.09%
- 月变化
- -17.28%
- 6个月变化
- -29.33%
- 年变化
- -11.40%
