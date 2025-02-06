Moedas / LFVN
LFVN: Lifevantage Corporation
10.94 USD 0.19 (1.77%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LFVN para hoje mudou para 1.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.70 e o mais alto foi 11.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lifevantage Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LFVN Notícias
Faixa diária
10.70 11.08
Faixa anual
9.83 27.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.75
- Open
- 10.78
- Bid
- 10.94
- Ask
- 11.24
- Low
- 10.70
- High
- 11.08
- Volume
- 91
- Mudança diária
- 1.77%
- Mudança mensal
- -15.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.88%
- Mudança anual
- -9.59%
