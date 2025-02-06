QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LFVN
Tornare a Azioni

LFVN: Lifevantage Corporation

10.63 USD 0.27 (2.48%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LFVN ha avuto una variazione del -2.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.46 e ad un massimo di 10.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Lifevantage Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LFVN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.46 10.95
Intervallo Annuale
9.83 27.38
Chiusura Precedente
10.90
Apertura
10.95
Bid
10.63
Ask
10.93
Minimo
10.46
Massimo
10.95
Volume
494
Variazione giornaliera
-2.48%
Variazione Mensile
-17.98%
Variazione Semestrale
-29.93%
Variazione Annuale
-12.15%
21 settembre, domenica