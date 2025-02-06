Valute / LFVN
LFVN: Lifevantage Corporation
10.63 USD 0.27 (2.48%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LFVN ha avuto una variazione del -2.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.46 e ad un massimo di 10.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Lifevantage Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.46 10.95
Intervallo Annuale
9.83 27.38
Chiusura Precedente
- 10.90
Apertura
- 10.95
Bid
- 10.63
Ask
- 10.93
Minimo
- 10.46
Massimo
- 10.95
Volume
- 494
Variazione giornaliera
- -2.48%
Variazione Mensile
- -17.98%
Variazione Semestrale
- -29.93%
Variazione Annuale
- -12.15%
21 settembre, domenica