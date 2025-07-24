Divisas / ITGR
ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation
102.74 USD 0.35 (0.34%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ITGR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 102.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 105.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Integer Holdings Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ITGR News
Rango diario
102.39 105.57
Rango anual
99.73 146.36
- Cierres anteriores
- 103.09
- Open
- 103.65
- Bid
- 102.74
- Ask
- 103.04
- Low
- 102.39
- High
- 105.57
- Volumen
- 688
- Cambio diario
- -0.34%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -12.58%
- Cambio anual
- -20.81%
