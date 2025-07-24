CotizacionesSecciones
ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation

102.74 USD 0.35 (0.34%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ITGR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 102.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 105.57.

Rango diario
102.39 105.57
Rango anual
99.73 146.36
Cierres anteriores
103.09
Open
103.65
Bid
102.74
Ask
103.04
Low
102.39
High
105.57
Volumen
688
Cambio diario
-0.34%
Cambio mensual
-3.84%
Cambio a 6 meses
-12.58%
Cambio anual
-20.81%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B