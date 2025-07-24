Valute / ITGR
ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation
103.32 USD 0.75 (0.72%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ITGR ha avuto una variazione del -0.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.34 e ad un massimo di 104.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Integer Holdings Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
102.34 104.93
Intervallo Annuale
99.73 146.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 104.07
- Apertura
- 104.37
- Bid
- 103.32
- Ask
- 103.62
- Minimo
- 102.34
- Massimo
- 104.93
- Volume
- 1.029 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.36%
20 settembre, sabato