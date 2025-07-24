Moedas / ITGR
ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation
102.25 USD 0.49 (0.48%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ITGR para hoje mudou para -0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 102.01 e o mais alto foi 102.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Integer Holdings Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITGR Notícias
Faixa diária
102.01 102.28
Faixa anual
99.73 146.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 102.74
- Open
- 102.16
- Bid
- 102.25
- Ask
- 102.55
- Low
- 102.01
- High
- 102.28
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- -0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.00%
- Mudança anual
- -21.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh