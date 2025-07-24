通貨 / ITGR
ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation
104.07 USD 1.33 (1.29%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ITGRの今日の為替レートは、1.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.01の安値と104.87の高値で取引されました。
Integer Holdings Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
102.01 104.87
1年のレンジ
99.73 146.36
- 以前の終値
- 102.74
- 始値
- 102.16
- 買値
- 104.07
- 買値
- 104.37
- 安値
- 102.01
- 高値
- 104.87
- 出来高
- 917
- 1日の変化
- 1.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.45%
- 1年の変化
- -19.79%
