ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation

104.07 USD 1.33 (1.29%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ITGRの今日の為替レートは、1.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.01の安値と104.87の高値で取引されました。

Integer Holdings Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
102.01 104.87
1年のレンジ
99.73 146.36
以前の終値
102.74
始値
102.16
買値
104.07
買値
104.37
安値
102.01
高値
104.87
出来高
917
1日の変化
1.29%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.59%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.45%
1年の変化
-19.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K