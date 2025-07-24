Devises / ITGR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation
103.32 USD 0.75 (0.72%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ITGR a changé de -0.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 102.34 et à un maximum de 104.93.
Suivez la dynamique Integer Holdings Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITGR Nouvelles
- Why Integer (ITGR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- ITGR vs. SONVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Integer Holdings (ITGR) Right Now?
- 3 Top Medical Instruments Stocks Defying Tariff Pressure With GenAI
- Wall Street Analysts See a 31.74% Upside in Integer (ITGR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Zacks.com featured highlights StoneCo, CVS Health, Integer and USANA Health Sciences
- 4 Value Stocks Every Investor Should Hold in Volatile Times
- ITGR or PEN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Here's Why Integer (ITGR) is a Strong Value Stock
- Integer Holding stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- 4 Value Stocks to Shield Amid Labor Market and Trade Worries
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ITGR vs. PEN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Why Integer (ITGR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Integer Holding stock gets Buy rating reaffirmed by Benchmark
- Integer Holdings Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ITGR)
- Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Integer Holdings Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Integer Posts 19 Percent EPS Gain in Q2
- Citi reiterates Buy rating on Integer Holding stock amid strong Q2 results
- Integer (ITGR) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Integer Holdings shares tumble 5% despite revenue beat
- Integer Holdings Q2 2025 presentation: 11% sales growth, raises profit outlook
Range quotidien
102.34 104.93
Range Annuel
99.73 146.36
- Clôture Précédente
- 104.07
- Ouverture
- 104.37
- Bid
- 103.32
- Ask
- 103.62
- Plus Bas
- 102.34
- Plus Haut
- 104.93
- Volume
- 1.029 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.72%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.29%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -12.09%
- Changement Annuel
- -20.36%
20 septembre, samedi