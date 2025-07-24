CotationsSections
Devises / ITGR
ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation

103.32 USD 0.75 (0.72%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ITGR a changé de -0.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 102.34 et à un maximum de 104.93.

Suivez la dynamique Integer Holdings Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
102.34 104.93
Range Annuel
99.73 146.36
Clôture Précédente
104.07
Ouverture
104.37
Bid
103.32
Ask
103.62
Plus Bas
102.34
Plus Haut
104.93
Volume
1.029 K
Changement quotidien
-0.72%
Changement Mensuel
-3.29%
Changement à 6 Mois
-12.09%
Changement Annuel
-20.36%
