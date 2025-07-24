통화 / ITGR
ITGR: Integer Holdings Corporation
103.32 USD 0.75 (0.72%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ITGR 환율이 오늘 -0.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 102.34이고 고가는 104.93이었습니다.
Integer Holdings Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
102.34 104.93
년간 변동
99.73 146.36
- 이전 종가
- 104.07
- 시가
- 104.37
- Bid
- 103.32
- Ask
- 103.62
- 저가
- 102.34
- 고가
- 104.93
- 볼륨
- 1.029 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.72%
- 월 변동
- -3.29%
- 6개월 변동
- -12.09%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.36%
