Divisas / HESM
HESM: Hess Midstream LP Class A Share
39.24 USD 0.12 (0.30%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HESM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.30%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hess Midstream LP Class A Share. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
39.16 39.70
Rango anual
33.61 44.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 39.36
- Open
- 39.48
- Bid
- 39.24
- Ask
- 39.54
- Low
- 39.16
- High
- 39.70
- Volumen
- 1.649 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.30%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.10%
- Cambio anual
- 11.38%
