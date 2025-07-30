クォートセクション
通貨 / HESM
HESM: Hess Midstream LP Class A Share

39.49 USD 0.25 (0.64%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HESMの今日の為替レートは、0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.98の安値と39.56の高値で取引されました。

Hess Midstream LP Class A Shareダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
38.98 39.56
1年のレンジ
33.61 44.14
以前の終値
39.24
始値
39.21
買値
39.49
買値
39.79
安値
38.98
高値
39.56
出来高
1.286 K
1日の変化
0.64%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.71%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.51%
1年の変化
12.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K