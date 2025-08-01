Valute / HESM
HESM: Hess Midstream LP Class A Share
35.39 USD 4.10 (10.38%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HESM ha avuto una variazione del -10.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.23 e ad un massimo di 36.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Hess Midstream LP Class A Share. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.23 36.82
Intervallo Annuale
33.61 44.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.49
- Apertura
- 35.94
- Bid
- 35.39
- Ask
- 35.69
- Minimo
- 35.23
- Massimo
- 36.82
- Volume
- 9.008 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -10.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -13.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.45%
20 settembre, sabato