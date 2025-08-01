QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HESM
Tornare a Azioni

HESM: Hess Midstream LP Class A Share

35.39 USD 4.10 (10.38%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HESM ha avuto una variazione del -10.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.23 e ad un massimo di 36.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Hess Midstream LP Class A Share. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HESM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.23 36.82
Intervallo Annuale
33.61 44.14
Chiusura Precedente
39.49
Apertura
35.94
Bid
35.39
Ask
35.69
Minimo
35.23
Massimo
36.82
Volume
9.008 K
Variazione giornaliera
-10.38%
Variazione Mensile
-13.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.22%
Variazione Annuale
0.45%
20 settembre, sabato