HESM: Hess Midstream LP Class A Share
39.05 USD 0.19 (0.48%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HESM para hoje mudou para -0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.00 e o mais alto foi 39.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hess Midstream LP Class A Share. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
39.00 39.24
Faixa anual
33.61 44.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.24
- Open
- 39.21
- Bid
- 39.05
- Ask
- 39.35
- Low
- 39.00
- High
- 39.24
- Volume
- 49
- Mudança diária
- -0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.55%
- Mudança anual
- 10.84%
