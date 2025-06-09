Divisas / DSP
DSP: Viant Technology Inc
9.37 USD 0.16 (1.74%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DSP de hoy ha cambiado un 1.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.65.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Viant Technology Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DSP News
- El director ejecutivo de Viant Technology vende acciones por valor de 85.000 dólares
- CFO de Viant Technology, Madden, vende acciones por 126.514 dólares
- Viant technology CEO Vanderhook sells shares worth $85k
- Viant technology CFO Madden sells $126k in stock
- This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Viant Technology stock initiated with Buy rating at DA Davidson
- Viant Technology stock price target lowered to $18 at JMP on agency loss
- Viant Technology stock price target lowered to $19 at Raymond James
- Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Viant Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DSP)
- Viant Technology (DSP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Viant Technology Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Viant Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 18%, CTV drives nearly half of ad spend
- Viant Technology earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Viant (DSP) Moves 7.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Raymond James upgrades Viant Technology stock to Strong Buy on niche positioning
- Viant Technology: Stock Repurchases, Seasonality, And Industry Tailwinds Make It A Buy
- Viant stock price target maintained at $24 by JMP on CTV data efforts
- Viant technology COO sells shares worth $117,177
- Viant technology CEO Timothy Vanderhook sells $117,177 in stock
- Viant Technology stockholders approve board director and auditor
Rango diario
9.20 9.65
Rango anual
9.07 26.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.21
- Open
- 9.21
- Bid
- 9.37
- Ask
- 9.67
- Low
- 9.20
- High
- 9.65
- Volumen
- 895
- Cambio diario
- 1.74%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.68%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -25.40%
- Cambio anual
- -16.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B