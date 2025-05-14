QuotazioniSezioni
DSP: Viant Technology Inc

9.09 USD 0.31 (3.30%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DSP ha avuto una variazione del -3.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.05 e ad un massimo di 9.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Viant Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.05 9.45
Intervallo Annuale
9.05 26.33
Chiusura Precedente
9.40
Apertura
9.42
Bid
9.09
Ask
9.39
Minimo
9.05
Massimo
9.45
Volume
544
Variazione giornaliera
-3.30%
Variazione Mensile
-10.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-27.63%
Variazione Annuale
-18.84%
21 settembre, domenica