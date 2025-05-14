Valute / DSP
DSP: Viant Technology Inc
9.09 USD 0.31 (3.30%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DSP ha avuto una variazione del -3.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.05 e ad un massimo di 9.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Viant Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.05 9.45
Intervallo Annuale
9.05 26.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.40
- Apertura
- 9.42
- Bid
- 9.09
- Ask
- 9.39
- Minimo
- 9.05
- Massimo
- 9.45
- Volume
- 544
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -27.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.84%
21 settembre, domenica