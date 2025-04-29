Currencies / DSP
DSP: Viant Technology Inc
9.21 USD 0.09 (0.97%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DSP exchange rate has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.19 and at a high of 9.45.
Follow Viant Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DSP News
- This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Viant Technology stock initiated with Buy rating at DA Davidson
- Viant Technology stock price target lowered to $18 at JMP on agency loss
- Viant Technology stock price target lowered to $19 at Raymond James
- Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Viant Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DSP)
- Viant Technology (DSP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Viant Technology Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Viant Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 18%, CTV drives nearly half of ad spend
- Viant Technology earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Viant (DSP) Moves 7.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Raymond James upgrades Viant Technology stock to Strong Buy on niche positioning
- Viant Technology: Stock Repurchases, Seasonality, And Industry Tailwinds Make It A Buy
- Viant stock price target maintained at $24 by JMP on CTV data efforts
- Viant technology COO sells shares worth $117,177
- Viant technology CEO Timothy Vanderhook sells $117,177 in stock
- Viant Technology stockholders approve board director and auditor
- Former Xumo CEO's AI-Powered Fairground Raises $4M, Debuts Dracula And Robin Hood Shows With Viant And Myspace Founder Support - Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)
- Viant Technology appoints new director and audit member
- Viant Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ For Fourth Consecutive Year
- Viant Gains Analyst Praise For Household ID, CTV Tools Amid Ad Market Rebound - Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
Daily Range
9.19 9.45
Year Range
9.07 26.33
- Previous Close
- 9.30
- Open
- 9.32
- Bid
- 9.21
- Ask
- 9.51
- Low
- 9.19
- High
- 9.45
- Volume
- 786
- Daily Change
- -0.97%
- Month Change
- -9.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.67%
- Year Change
- -17.77%
