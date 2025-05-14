통화 / DSP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DSP: Viant Technology Inc
9.09 USD 0.31 (3.30%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DSP 환율이 오늘 -3.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.05이고 고가는 9.45이었습니다.
Viant Technology Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSP News
- Viant technology CEO Vanderhook sells shares worth $85k
- Viant technology CFO Madden sells $126k in stock
- This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Viant Technology stock initiated with Buy rating at DA Davidson
- Viant Technology stock price target lowered to $18 at JMP on agency loss
- Viant Technology stock price target lowered to $19 at Raymond James
- Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Viant Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DSP)
- Viant Technology (DSP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Viant Technology Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Viant Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 18%, CTV drives nearly half of ad spend
- Viant Technology earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Viant (DSP) Moves 7.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Raymond James upgrades Viant Technology stock to Strong Buy on niche positioning
- Viant Technology: Stock Repurchases, Seasonality, And Industry Tailwinds Make It A Buy
- Viant stock price target maintained at $24 by JMP on CTV data efforts
- Viant technology COO sells shares worth $117,177
- Viant technology CEO Timothy Vanderhook sells $117,177 in stock
- Viant Technology stockholders approve board director and auditor
- Former Xumo CEO's AI-Powered Fairground Raises $4M, Debuts Dracula And Robin Hood Shows With Viant And Myspace Founder Support - Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)
- Viant Technology appoints new director and audit member
일일 변동 비율
9.05 9.45
년간 변동
9.05 26.33
- 이전 종가
- 9.40
- 시가
- 9.42
- Bid
- 9.09
- Ask
- 9.39
- 저가
- 9.05
- 고가
- 9.45
- 볼륨
- 544
- 일일 변동
- -3.30%
- 월 변동
- -10.44%
- 6개월 변동
- -27.63%
- 년간 변동율
- -18.84%
20 9월, 토요일