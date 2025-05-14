Moedas / DSP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DSP: Viant Technology Inc
9.40 USD 0.03 (0.32%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DSP para hoje mudou para 0.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.31 e o mais alto foi 9.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Viant Technology Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSP Notícias
- Viant technology CEO Vanderhook sells shares worth $85k
- Viant technology CFO Madden sells $126k in stock
- This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Viant Technology stock initiated with Buy rating at DA Davidson
- Viant Technology stock price target lowered to $18 at JMP on agency loss
- Viant Technology stock price target lowered to $19 at Raymond James
- Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Viant Technology Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DSP)
- Viant Technology (DSP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Viant Technology Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Viant Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 18%, CTV drives nearly half of ad spend
- Viant Technology earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Viant (DSP) Moves 7.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Raymond James upgrades Viant Technology stock to Strong Buy on niche positioning
- Viant Technology: Stock Repurchases, Seasonality, And Industry Tailwinds Make It A Buy
- Viant stock price target maintained at $24 by JMP on CTV data efforts
- Viant technology COO sells shares worth $117,177
- Viant technology CEO Timothy Vanderhook sells $117,177 in stock
- Viant Technology stockholders approve board director and auditor
- Former Xumo CEO's AI-Powered Fairground Raises $4M, Debuts Dracula And Robin Hood Shows With Viant And Myspace Founder Support - Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)
- Viant Technology appoints new director and audit member
Faixa diária
9.31 9.58
Faixa anual
9.07 26.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.37
- Open
- 9.33
- Bid
- 9.40
- Ask
- 9.70
- Low
- 9.31
- High
- 9.58
- Volume
- 264
- Mudança diária
- 0.32%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.16%
- Mudança anual
- -16.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh